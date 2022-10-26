Two arrested for firing at a person in north Delhi

IRCTC: 89 trains cancelled on Oct 26 including some in Maharashtra, UP; check complete list

New Delhi, Oct 26: Two men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a person on Diwali in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Khari (25), a resident of Dera Walan Nagar, and Mayank Kharbanda (26) of New Gupta Colony, they said.

On Monday, officers at Sarai Rohilla police station received information regarding a firing at Jalebi Chowk in Shastri Nagar. The police reached the spot and found that the injured person had been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, a senior officer said.

The police recorded the statement of the complainant Umesh, a resident of Shastri Nagar, on Tuesday.

In his statement, Umesh said when he was on his way to Jalebi Chowk, he was caught in a traffic jam and noticed the driver of a car waving a pistol, the officer said.

When he asked the driver to put the pistol inside the car, the accused fired a bullet, which hit his leg, the police added.

The police identified the car from CCTV footage. They arrested Khari on Tuesday and seized the vehicle. The pistol was recovered from Kharbanda, who has also been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

