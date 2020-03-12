TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: Apply for 93 Manager posts to get upto Rs 91,450 salary

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 12: TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 invites application for the posts of 93 Manager (Engineering) Vacancy 2020 from BE / B.Tech pass candidates interested in TSPSC Manager Recruitment opening. Follow this article for TSPSC Manager Salary, Qualification, eligibility criteria and Telangana State Public Service Commission Manager Last Date 31 March 2020.

    Vacancy details:

    Manager (Engineering): 93 posts

    Salary:

    37100 - 91450/-

    Educational Qualification

    Must possess a Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent qualification as recognized by the U.G.C. or AICTE.

    Age Limit

    18 to 34 years

    Application Fee

    For All Other Candidates: 200/-

    For BC/SC/ ST: No Fee

    Important Dates

    Starting Date: 16 March 2020

    Last Date: 31 March 2020

    Job Location: Telangana

    Selection process:

    Selection will be based on Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).

