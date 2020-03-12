TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: Apply for 93 Manager posts to get upto Rs 91,450 salary
New Delhi, Mar 12: TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020 invites application for the posts of 93 Manager (Engineering) Vacancy 2020 from BE / B.Tech pass candidates interested in TSPSC Manager Recruitment opening. Follow this article for TSPSC Manager Salary, Qualification, eligibility criteria and Telangana State Public Service Commission Manager Last Date 31 March 2020.
Vacancy details:
Manager (Engineering): 93 posts
Salary:
37100 - 91450/-
Educational Qualification
Must possess a Degree in Engineering in the Concerned (Civil / Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology) Engineering Branch of a University or an equivalent qualification as recognized by the U.G.C. or AICTE.
Age Limit
18 to 34 years
Application Fee
For All Other Candidates: 200/-
For BC/SC/ ST: No Fee
Important Dates
Starting Date: 16 March 2020
Last Date: 31 March 2020
Job Location: Telangana
Selection process:
Selection will be based on Written Examination and Oral Test (Interview).