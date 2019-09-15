Tripura TET 2019 exam admit card, exam dates released

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Tripura TET 2019 exam dates have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on October 20 and October 26 2019. The Paper 1 is being held for those who seek to teach in Classes 1 to 5. The paper 2 is for those who will teach in Classes 6 to 8.

The admit card will be released from September 21 to 29 2019. Objections in case of discrepancy are to be raised by October 4 2019. The exam will be held from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Candidates must bring one photo bearing identity proof in original, including voter ID card, passport, driving licence, PAN card or Aadhaar along with the admit card. The admit card once released will be available on trb.tripura.gov.in.