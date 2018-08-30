Three members of a family found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pataudi

Gurgaon, Aug 30: Three members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their home in Pataudi town here while a one-year-old girl, who was seriously injured, died in a hospital, police said on Thursday (Aug 30).

The bodies of 25-year-old Manish God, his wife Pinki (22), his mother Phoolwati (62) were found by a milkman who had gone to their residence in Brijpura village to supply milk last evening, they said. While Manish and his mother were found in a pool of blood, his wife was found hanging from a ceiling fan in another room with deep cut marks on her legs and hands, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pataudi) Ber Singh said.

He said their daughter Charu was critical and taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Their two-year-old son Akshay was reportedly in a school when the incident occurred.

During investigation, it was found Manish and her mother were hit with a heavy weapon, he said. "A forensic team is examining the crime scene. We have deployed adequate police teams in the village to maintain law-and-order situation," the ACP said. A case has been registered against unknown persons and efforts are on to nab them, he said.

PTI