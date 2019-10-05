Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Elections 2019
Threat mails to Delhi CM Kejriwal; Techie arrested
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 5: A 36-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday.
The man has been identified as Manish Saraswat, a resident of Ajmer district in Rajasthan, they said.
According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month. Further details are awaited.
PTI