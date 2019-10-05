  • search
    Threat mails to Delhi CM Kejriwal; Techie arrested

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 5: A 36-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    The man has been identified as Manish Saraswat, a resident of Ajmer district in Rajasthan, they said.

    According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month. Further details are awaited.

    PTI

