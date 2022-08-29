This Pakistan journalist stands neck deep in water while reporting the floods: Watch viral video

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: Live reporting is fun, but it has its own challenges. Reporters at times go to all sort of lengths to give the viewer a better sense of the news.

In one such video that has gone viral, a Pakistani journalist can be seen reporting about the floods in the country while standing neck deep in water. Dangerous, deadly,killer #Pakistani #Reporting.. There is #FloodinPakistan and news channels, army and #ImranKhan too All 4 become uncontrollable,can do anything," Anurag Amitabh wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

While many have praised the reporter for his grit, others have criticised the channel for putting a human life in danger. One user compared him to Chand Nawab and said hats off to you sir for reporting.

Hats off to you sir for reporting. — Inderjeet Singh (@Inderje16074004) August 29, 2022

Pakistan is grappling with one its worst floods in over a decade. The death toll from the floods have crossed 1,000 and thousands more have been displaced and injured.

Since the June 14 rains at least 1,033 people have died and 1,527 injured a report in Geo News said. The Pakistan government has declared the floods as an emergency after millions off people were affected.