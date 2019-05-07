Tech jobs: 62 CDAC jobs up for grabs, how to apply online for CDAC vacancies?

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 07: CDAC recruitment is underway and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)'s Noida unit has announced 62 job openings on its official website.

CDAC Recruitment 2019 notification has been released on CDAC official website www.cdac.in. There are 55 vacancies for Project Engineers, five for Project Engineers and two posts for Project Manager.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

CDAC jobs official notification: Click Here

How to apply online for CDAC jobs:

Visit cdac.in/index.aspx

Click on careers and then this will lead to a page called current opening.

Click on "C-DAC, Noida is looking for bright & result oriented persons in various short-term projects for appointment on purely Contract basis."

All the openings are mentioned here and front every post, there is a button to apply.

Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

Submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.