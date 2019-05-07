Tech jobs: 62 CDAC jobs up for grabs, how to apply online for CDAC vacancies?

  • search
    New Delhi, May 07: CDAC recruitment is underway and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)'s Noida unit has announced 62 job openings on its official website.

    CDAC Recruitment 2019 notification has been released on CDAC official website www.cdac.in. There are 55 vacancies for Project Engineers, five for Project Engineers and two posts for Project Manager.

    62 CDAC jobs up for grabs
    Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

    CDAC jobs official notification: Click Here

    How to apply online for CDAC jobs:

