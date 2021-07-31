TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 to be declared shortly: How to check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Declared: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 31: Tripura Class 10, 12 results 2021 will be announced today. Once declared, students who have registered themselves for the TBSE Class 10, 12 exams can check their result on the official site of the board.

If a student is not happy with the evaluation, he or she will be given an opportunity to appear for tests when the situation becomes conducive for holding examinations.

A total of 73,818 students have enrolled for the secondary and higher secondary examinations this year.

The 2021 state board examinations were supposed to commence on May 18 but postponed amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the website tripuraresults.nic.in , tripurainfo.com

, tripurainfo.com On homepage, click on the result link

Fill in the required details like registration number and roll number

Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save for future reference.