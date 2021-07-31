YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 to be declared shortly: How to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 31: Tripura Class 10, 12 results 2021 will be announced today. Once declared, students who have registered themselves for the TBSE Class 10, 12 exams can check their result on the official site of the board.

    If a student is not happy with the evaluation, he or she will be given an opportunity to appear for tests when the situation becomes conducive for holding examinations.

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 to be declared shortly: How to check

    A total of 73,818 students have enrolled for the secondary and higher secondary examinations this year.

    The 2021 state board examinations were supposed to commence on May 18 but postponed amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

    TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check

    • Visit the website tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com
    • On homepage, click on the result link
    • Fill in the required details like registration number and roll number
    • Result will be displayed on the screen
    • Take a printout and save for future reference.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X