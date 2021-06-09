Surya Grahan 2021: Dos and don'ts, Mantras to chant on a solar eclipse day

New Delhi, June 09: Sky gazers across the world set to witness to first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on June 10.I t is going to be an annular solar eclipse, wherein the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky.

In India, the North-Eastern extremes of the country in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh will be able to witness the astronomical event. One can see a very small part of the solar eclipse from the vicinity of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh at around 5:52 pm. In the northern part of Ladakh, where the sun will set at around 6.15 pm.

June 10, 2021 Solar Eclipse Effects on Zodiac Signs

First, the partial eclipse will start at around 11:42 am Indian Standard Time and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 3:30 pm and will continue up to 4:52 pm, though for different intervals for a particular region, depending upon one''s geographical location.

The partial eclipse will end at around 6:41 pm IST.

Dos and Don'ts On A Solar Eclipse Day

It is believed that chanting the mantras of Surya on the day of solar eclipse, brings good luck and happiness.

The time is auspicious for meditation as well.

Pregnant women are advised not to go out at this time. The harmful radiations of the sun might penetrate through the delicate skin of the belly covering the foetus of the woman.

One must even avoid eating plants and fruits exposed to the sun.

One should avoid using knives as well as other such objects during the solar eclipse.

People are advised to avoid eating or cooking during this period.

Avoid sleeping during this time.

Avoid touching Tulsi or Shami plant.

Recite These Mantras During Solar Eclipse

You should recite Surya Mantra.

Reciting Gayatri Mantra is also recommended.

Om bhūr bhuvaḥ svaḥ

tat savitur vareṇyaṃ

bhargo devasya dhīmahi

dhiyo yo naḥ prachodayāt

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra should also be recited during the solar eclipse.

Aum Trayambakam Yajaamahe sungandhim pushtivardhanam urvaarukamive bandhanaat mrityormukshiya maamritaat

