Supreme Court of India PA, SPA recruitment 2019: Earn Rs Rs 47,600

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Supreme Court of India PA, SPA recruitment 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The application process is now open and would conclude on October 24, 2019. There are a total of 58 posts that are to be filled through this recruitment of which 35 are for a senior personal assistant and 23 for a personal assistant.

The age limit is capped at 32 for PA and 27 for SPA. The applicants must have a degree of a recognised university and have knowledge of computers. Candidates for the SPA should have two years of experience as a stenographer or steno typist.

Candidates would need to pay a fee of Rs 300 for the application. For candidates falling in the reserved category, it is Rs 150. Candidates would get a salary of Rs 47,600 per month. For the post of a personal assistant, the salary is Rs 44,900. More details are available on sci.gov.in.