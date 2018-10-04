Strike by East Delhi Municipal Corporation workers enters 23rd day, protest held near CM's residence

Protest near CM's residence

The striking workers today held protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding egular payments of salaries, clearance of dues and regularisation of sanitation workers who have been inducted on a temporary basis. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Protest at Kashmere Gate

Earlier in the day, East Delhi Municipal Corporation workers held a protest near Kashmere Gate over their demands.

Because of the strike, the sanitation workers have not been collecting garbage which has turned many parts of East Delhi a big garbage dump. Heaps of garbage lay strewn around major areas like Laxmi Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Geeta Colony, Krishan Nagar and Azadpur. (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Also Read | East Delhi MCD sanitation workers strike ends; to get salary within 2 days

Dengue cases in Delhi

The mounting garbage can potentially lead to a major outbreak of infectious diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

File photo of garbage pile at Gazipur

EDMC mayor Bipin Bihari had last month blamed the AAP government for the mess and said the employees could not be paid because the Delhi government did not release funds. The areas worst affected by the strike include Dharampura, Kailash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Trilok Puri, Kalyan Puri, Geeta Colony and Shahdara.