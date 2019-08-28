  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC SI, ASI recruitment exam date and details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The SSC SI, ASI recruitment exam details will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The official notification for the recruitment would be released on September 17, 2019, and the online registration will be open until October 15.

    SSC SI, ASI recruitment exam date and details

    SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial and SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).

    SSC JHT Online recruitment 2019: Check eligibility here

    The previous edition of the exam was notified in March and for the exams, a total of 2,32,514 candidates had appeared. This year the exam would be held in December in the computer-based mode. In addition to this, the details of the stenographer recruitment would also be released on September 17. The exam dates for the same are yet to be fixed.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue