SSC SI, ASI recruitment exam date and details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: The SSC SI, ASI recruitment exam details will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The official notification for the recruitment would be released on September 17, 2019, and the online registration will be open until October 15.

SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial and SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).

SSC JHT Online recruitment 2019: Check eligibility here

The previous edition of the exam was notified in March and for the exams, a total of 2,32,514 candidates had appeared. This year the exam would be held in December in the computer-based mode. In addition to this, the details of the stenographer recruitment would also be released on September 17. The exam dates for the same are yet to be fixed.