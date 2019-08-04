  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC recruitment 2019: Important notification on revised dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: The dates of the SSC recruitment 2019 have been revised. More details are also available on the official website.

    SSC recruitment 2019: Important notification on revised dates

    The Staff Selection Commission released an important notification relating to the exams to be held this year as well as in 2020. The commission stated that the dates have been revised for three exams.

    SSC Recruitment 2019: Full list of revised dates for exams:

    Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts examination: Notice to be issued on August 6, 2019.

    Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019: Notice to be issued on August 13, 2019.

    Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019: Notice to be issued on August 20, 2019.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 9:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue