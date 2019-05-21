SSC Recruitment 2019: Important notice for shortlisted candidates

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 21: An important notice for shortlisted candidates under the SSC Recruitment 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission had connected the computer based exam for graduation and above level posts under Phase VI from January 17 to January 18 2019.

A total of 15,20,79 applications were submitted, while 32,242 candidates appeared for the examination. You can check the minimum cut off list below:

UR: 35% ( 70 marks)

OBC: 30% ( 60 marks)

All other reserved categories: 25% ( 50 marks)

Around 8,490 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny, which is based on merit and score in the computer based examination. The ratio is given below:

20 for vacancies up to 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

1:10 subject to minimum 100 for vacancies more than 5 (subject to the availability of suitable candidates).

Important notification:

Those candidates who are shortlisted are required to submit the following:

Copy of all the supporting Documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form.

The same has to be submitted to the respective Regional/Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs within 3 (three) weeks.

The same has to be submitted by June 14 2019 by Speed Post only.

The candidates should mention the Graduation & above Level" and "Post-Category No." on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents.