SSC PST, PET admit cards to be released tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: The SSC PST, PET has been notified. More details are available on the official website.

The notification is for 19,1010 candidates out of the 19,734 additional candidates who were declared qualified for the PST process for the Constable GD recruitment.

The admit cards for the PET and PST is now available and the process will be held between February 3 and February 20.

The commission has clarified that out of the 19,734 additional candidates, 906 were declared qualified in the computer based exam and were shortlisted for the PST and PET. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.