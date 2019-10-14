SSC Phase 7 2019 exam pattern, important tips

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The SSC Phase 7 2019 exam begins today. More details are available on the official website.

The exams are being conducted between October 14 and 16 2019. "Computer Based Examination for Phase-VIl 2019 will be conducted from 14.10.2019 to 16.10.2019. AII the candidates who have applied for more than one category of posts of same levels of EQ (viz. Matriculation/ Higher Secondary/ Graduation & above) are hereby advised to appear only once for each level Of examination," the notification says.

"Common candidates must appear only once in the examination for one level of post, otherwise, their candidature shall be cancelled" the notification also says. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions and each question will be for two marks. For a wrong answer there would be negative marking of 0.50 marks and candidates would have one hour to complete the exam. Those with scribe would get 1 hour 30 minutes.

he candidates have been advised to bring a printout of their to admit card to the examination hall. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.