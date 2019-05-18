SSC Phase 6 results 2018 declared, direct link to download

New Delhi, May 18: The SSC Phase 6 results 2018 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The SSC had conducted the phase 6 selection post exam on January 17 and 18. The SSC has released the result for matriculation level, higher secondary level and graduation and above level.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to send a copy of required documents to the regional or sub regional offices on or before June 14.

"The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in respect of educational qualification (eq), experience, category, age, age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective regional/ sub-regional office(s) to which the post-category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 14-06-2019 by speed post only," says an official notification. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC Phase 6 results 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the SSC phase 6 selection post exam result

You will be re-directed to a new page

Check results

Download result

Take a printout