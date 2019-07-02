SSC PET PST admit card released, check link to download

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 02: The SSC PET PST admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The PST will be conducted by the various CAPFS and the call letter/admit cards for PET will be issued by the CRPF through online mode only. Details will be made available two weeks before the PST.

The SSC had conducted the computer based exam for selecting candidates for the PST and over 30 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. The selection criteria as per the official notification states candidate number 10 times the total number of vacancies have been shortlisted for the PST, which is close to 5.5 lakh. 54,953 vacancies will be filled for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles, through this recruitment process. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.