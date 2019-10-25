SSC MTS Result 2019 update, website to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: The SSC MTS Result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared. The results would be declared on October 25, 2019. The results are expected to be declared in the second half of today.

The final result would be in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.