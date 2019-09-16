SSC MTS Result 2019 latest news and updates on date, exams

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The SSC MTS Result 2019 is expected to be released next month. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The latest update suggests that the results would be declared in the third or fourth week of October. The tier-II exam is being held on November 17, 2019.

Earlier the SSC MTS Answer Key 2019 for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam Paper 1 was released by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam was conducted between August 1 and August 22, 2019. The answer key is a tentative one and candidates can submit their objections if any. However, the commission decided to extend the last date to submit the objections from September 11 to September 12. The objections can be submitted till 6 pm today and the extension was granted as some candidates were facing server related issues.

Over 38 lakh candidates had applied and 19.8 lakh appears for the Multi-Tasking Exam. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification.

The commission had said that despite the tight schedule they have prioritised the conducting of the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of the CGLE. The evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and would be completed by November 8, 2019. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.