SSC MTS Result 2019 final date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 04: The SSC MTS Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The same once released would be available on the official website.

The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. The results would now be declared on November 5, 2019.

This is almost 75 days after the exam was held. The results are expected to be declared by 4 pm.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.