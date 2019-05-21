  • search
    SSC MTS Recruitment 2019:25 lakh apply, important update on fee payment

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 21: A whopping 25 lakh persons have applied for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams are being conducted from August 2 to September 6 2019.

    The last date to apply online is May 29, but the fees can be paid until May 30. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute as there could be a heavy load on the server as a result of which the website may not load or become slow.

    Candidates will be selected through the two tier written exams followed by document verification and an interview round. The tier two exam will be held on November 17 2019 says the official notification. The tier-II exam will be descriptive while the tier-I is MCQ based.

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
