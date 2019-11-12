  • search
    SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 date: Check details

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card is expected to be released before November 20 2019. It may be recalled that an additional 9,551 candidates have been shortlisted for the Paper-II exam. On November 5 2019, the result was declared and 1,11,162 candidates had qualified to appear for the paper-II exam.

    However the commission noticed the following discrepancies:

    i) Ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation were not considered for selection under ex-servicemen category.

    (ii) EWS candidates qualifying at the UR standards have been selected in EWS category whereas they were eligible for selection in UR category.

    Taking this into account the commission took corrective action and observed that 9,551 candidates are eligible to apply for the paper-II exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 24 2019. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
