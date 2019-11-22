  • search
    SSC MTS Paper 1 marks 2019 released on ssc.nic.in

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The SSC MTS Paper 1 marks 2019 has been released. The same is. available on the official website.

    SSC MTS Paper 1 marks 2019 released on ssc.nic.in

    The marks for the Paper 1 has been released and the result of the same was declared by the Staff Selection Commission on November 5 2019. The revised result was declared on November 11 2019 in which 9,551 additional candidates were included in the list.

    Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks from November 20 till December 19 2019. Those who have qualified the Paper-I will now appear for the Paper-II exam to be held on November 24 2019. This paper would be qualifying ini nature. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC MTS Paper 1 Marks 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View marks
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 8:54 [IST]
