SSC MTS jobs 2019: Important dates, eligibility, age limit, pay scale

New Delhi, May 01: Here are the important things you should remember while applying for the SSC MTS jobs 2019

The Staff Selection Commission has invited job applications for the Multi Tasking Staff Exam. While those selected will get salaries under the old structure, the same would change once the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented.

The SSC MTS 2019 online recruitment process has already begun and the last date to apply is May 29. The SSC will be hiring more candidates for more than 10,000 posts. Two entrance exams will be conducted- subjective and essay writing.

While the entrance exam (Paper 1) will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from August 2 to September 6, 2019 the SSC MTS Exam 2019 Paper 2 will be conducted on November 17. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Vacancy details:

The exam is being conducted for more than 10,000 posts. More details will be made available on the official website soon. So please do keep a track of the same.

Important dates:

Commencement of submission of online form: April 22 2019

Last date for submission of online forms: May 29 2019

Last date to receive application: May 29 2019

Last date for online fee payment: May 31 2019

Last date for offline challan: May 31 2019

Last date to pay through challan: June 6 2019

Computer based Examination: August 2 2019 to September 6 2019

Descriptive Paper date: November 17 2019

SSC MTS 2019: Eligibility:

Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidate should be a citizen of India/Subject of Nepal/ Subject of Bhutan/ a Tibetan refugee/ a person of Indian origin residing in Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age limit:

Minimum age is 18, maximum is 25

Pay Scale:

The pay scale is between Rs 5,200 and 20,200. Addition grade pay of Rs 1,800 will be in lines with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.