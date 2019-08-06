SSC MTS Exam 2019: Important notice and update

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 06: The SSC MTS Exam 2019 is underway and an important notice was released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The exams commenced on August 2 and will go on till August 6 2019.

    The latest update states that candidates appearing for the SSC MTS exam must bring along with them a photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on their admit card.

    In case the photo ID card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate with the date of birth proof. The notice states, "in case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination." More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC MTS admit card 2019: Region wise download:

    Eastern Region: https://sscer.org

    Karnataka-Kerala Region: http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

    Southern Region: www.sscsr.gov.in

