    SSC MTS Answer Key objection date extended, check time and tentative answer key

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The SSC MTS Answer Key objection date has been extended. More details are available o the official website.

    While the last date was September 11, now it has been extended to September 12 2019. Candidates can raise their objections until 6 pm today.

    SSC MTS Answer Key objection date extended, check time and tentative answer key

    The notification says that the tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination were uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in on 06/09/2019. The candidates could login using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit their representations, if any, from 06.09.2019 to 11.09.2019 (6:00 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per challenge.

    It has come to the notice of the Commission that some candidates faced server related issues on 07.09.2019 and they could not file their challenges. Therefore, the Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of representations till 12.09.2019 (6:00 PM). The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit. Objections can be raised on ssc.nic.in.

    Read notification Heer: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/MTS_2019_key_extension_11092019.pdf

    SSC MTS 2019: Tentative Answer Keys: http://vacancycollection.nic.in/challengesystem/index.jsp

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
