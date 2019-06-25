SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 date, how to download

New Delhi, June 25: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17 2019. Paper-1 is an online exam, while Paper-2 will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The admit card is expected to be released in the third week of July. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout