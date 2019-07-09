  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 date: Check website to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to September 6 2019. The admit card will be released in July. It is expected that the admit card would be released any time after July 20 2019.

    SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 date: Check website to download

    The SSC MTS Paper 1 will comprise 4 sections which includes intelligence reasoning, numerical aptitude, English and general knowledge. There would be negative marking and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam would be conducted in the MCQ/Objective type and would be bilingual (Hindi/English) in nature. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue