SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 date: Check website to download

New Delhi, July 09: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to September 6 2019. The admit card will be released in July. It is expected that the admit card would be released any time after July 20 2019.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 will comprise 4 sections which includes intelligence reasoning, numerical aptitude, English and general knowledge. There would be negative marking and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam would be conducted in the MCQ/Objective type and would be bilingual (Hindi/English) in nature. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout