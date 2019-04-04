SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment 2019 to be out in April, check details here

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 04: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment 2019 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical in third week of the April 2019 month on its official website.

Earlier, SSC MTS Notification 2019 was expected to be published on November 3, 2018.

Important Dates for SSC MTS 2019:

Notification Release Date - 22 April 2019

Last Date of Application - 22 May 2019

SSC MTS Admit Card Download Date - 10 days before the exam

SSC MTS Paper I - August 02 to 06, 2019

SSC MTS Paper II - November 17, 2019

Vacancy Details:- 10,000+ posts (Expected)

Salary: Pay Band - Rs 5,200- 20,200 + Grade Pay Rs1,800

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:10th Class Pass

Nationality:

A candidate should be:-

- A citizen of India

- Subject of Nepal

- Subject of Bhutan

- Tibetan Refugee

- Person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

Age: Candidate must be 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Procedure: The selection process consists of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Skill Test.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern:

SSC MTS Exam Paper I is an objective type online exam while Paper-2 is a descriptive paper in English or any other language to check the candidate's writing skill and speed. Candidates who will qualify in Paper I will be called for Paper II.

SSC MTS Exam Paper III is a skill test that needs to be taken as per candidate's convenience.

How to Apply for SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website (https://ssc.nic.in/)

Click on the tab "SSC JHT 2019 Notice" and read the pre-instructions carefully

Fill the necessary details and complete the registration process

Log-in to your account by entering registration number and password

Furnish your educational details

Upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature

Submit the fee by credit/ debit card or e-challan

After submitting the fee, a confirmation mail/msg will be sent to the candidates

Application Fee:

- General and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 100/-

- Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying any fee

The SSC MTS 2019 exam fee can also be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode.

SSC MTS salary: Pay Band Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800