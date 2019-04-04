SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment 2019 to be out in April, check details here

  • search
    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment 2019 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non-Technical in third week of the April 2019 month on its official website.

    Earlier, SSC MTS Notification 2019 was expected to be published on November 3, 2018.

    Important Dates for SSC MTS 2019:

    • Notification Release Date - 22 April 2019
    • Last Date of Application - 22 May 2019
    • SSC MTS Admit Card Download Date - 10 days before the exam
    • SSC MTS Paper I - August 02 to 06, 2019
    • SSC MTS Paper II - November 17, 2019

    Vacancy Details:- 10,000+ posts (Expected)

    Salary: Pay Band - Rs 5,200- 20,200 + Grade Pay Rs1,800

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:10th Class Pass

    Nationality:
    A candidate should be:-
    - A citizen of India
    - Subject of Nepal
    - Subject of Bhutan
    - Tibetan Refugee
    - Person of Indian Origin migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Afganistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

    Age: Candidate must be 18 to 25 years of age.

    Selection Procedure: The selection process consists of Paper 1, Paper 2 and Skill Test.

    SSC MTS Exam Pattern:

    • SSC MTS Exam Paper I is an objective type online exam while Paper-2 is a descriptive paper in English or any other language to check the candidate's writing skill and speed. Candidates who will qualify in Paper I will be called for Paper II.
    • SSC MTS Exam Paper III is a skill test that needs to be taken as per candidate's convenience.

    Application Fee:

    - General and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 100/-
    - Women /SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying any fee

    The SSC MTS 2019 exam fee can also be paid via Online or Offline/SBI Challan Mode.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
