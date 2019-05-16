  • search
    SSC MTS 2019 full list of jobs and complete pay scale

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 16: The SSC MTS 2019 exam will conducted soon. More details about the same are also available on the official website.

    The exam will fill up nearly 10,000 vacancies and below we are providing you the entire list and also the salary pattern.

    In a recent notification, the commission had said, "aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days."

    SSC MTS 2019 jobs:

    • Carrying of files & other papers within the building.
    • Photocopying, sending of FAX etc.
    • Opening & closing of rooms.
    • Assisting in routine office work as a diary, dispatch etc. including on computer.
    • Cleaning of the building, fixture etc.
    • Work related to his ITI qualification (if it exists)
    • Driving of vehicles (if in possession of the valid driving license)
    • Delivering of Dak (inside & outside the building)
    • Watch & ward duties.
    • Cleaning of rooms.
    • Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.
    • The dusting of furniture
    • Other non-clerical work in the Sections/Unit.
    • General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section/Unit.
    • Any other work assigned by superior authority.

    SSC MTS 2019 Pay scale:

    SSC MTS Posts Grade Pay MTS (GP 1800) MTS (GP 1800) MTS (GP 1800)
    City(Category) Pay Scale ( in Rs) X (in Rs) Y (in Rs) Z (in Rs)
    Basic Pay 1800 18000 18000 18000
    DA 1800 0 0 0
    HRA 1800 4320 2880 1440
    TA 1800 1350 900 900
    DA on TA 1800 0 0 0
    Gross Salary 1800 23670 21780 20340
    NPS 1800 1800 1800 1800
    CGHS 1800 125 125 125
    CGEGIS 1800 1500 1500 1500
    Total Deduction 1800 3425 3425 3425
    Salary in Hand 1800 20245 18355 16915
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
