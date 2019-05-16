Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC MTS 2019 full list of jobs and complete pay scale
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 16: The SSC MTS 2019 exam will conducted soon. More details about the same are also available on the official website.
The exam will fill up nearly 10,000 vacancies and below we are providing you the entire list and also the salary pattern.
In a recent notification, the commission had said, "aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days."
SSC MTS 2019 jobs:
- Carrying of files & other papers within the building.
- Photocopying, sending of FAX etc.
- Opening & closing of rooms.
- Assisting in routine office work as a diary, dispatch etc. including on computer.
- Cleaning of the building, fixture etc.
- Work related to his ITI qualification (if it exists)
- Driving of vehicles (if in possession of the valid driving license)
- Delivering of Dak (inside & outside the building)
- Watch & ward duties.
- Cleaning of rooms.
- Upkeep of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.
- The dusting of furniture
- Other non-clerical work in the Sections/Unit.
- General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section/Unit.
- Any other work assigned by superior authority.
SSC MTS 2019 Pay scale:
|SSC MTS Posts
|Grade Pay
|MTS (GP 1800)
|MTS (GP 1800)
|MTS (GP 1800)
|City(Category)
|Pay Scale ( in Rs)
|X (in Rs)
|Y (in Rs)
|Z (in Rs)
|Basic Pay
|1800
|18000
|18000
|18000
|DA
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|HRA
|1800
|4320
|2880
|1440
|TA
|1800
|1350
|900
|900
|DA on TA
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|Gross Salary
|1800
|23670
|21780
|20340
|NPS
|1800
|1800
|1800
|1800
|CGHS
|1800
|125
|125
|125
|CGEGIS
|1800
|1500
|1500
|1500
|Total Deduction
|1800
|3425
|3425
|3425
|Salary in Hand
|1800
|20245
|18355
|16915