SSC MTS 2019 exam pattern, vacancies, salary, important notification

New Delhi, May 11: A notification relating to the SSC MTS 2019 exam was recently released. Moreover details are also available on the official website.

The notification said, "Aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days."

The SSC MTS CBT 1 for Tier-1 will begin on August 2 and continue till September 6 2019.

While the online application submission began on April 22, the last date to submit the application is May 29 2019. The MTS-Tier-II exam for descriptive paper will be conducted on November 17 2019.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019, exam pattern:

Exam Tier-I

English: 25/25 marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25/25

Numerical Aptitude: 25/25 marks

General Awareness: 25/25

Please note: 90 Minutes (120 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes as per para 8.1 and 8.2)

Short Essay/Letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution: Maximum Marks: 50: Time duration 30 minutes (40 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes as per para 8.1 and 8.2)

SSC MTS jobs 2019: How to apply

The Staff Selection Commission has invited job applications for the Multi Tasking Staff Exam. While those selected will get salaries under the old structure, the same would change once the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented.

Go to ssc.nic.in

Enter required details and the register

Log in to your account by entering registration number and password

Upload your contact number

Upload scanned photo and signature

Pay the exam fee

Last date to pay exam fee is May 31

You will get a confirmation

Take a printout