SSC MTS 2019 exam important notice

New Delhi, May 03: An important notification regarding the SSC MTS 2019 exam has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

"Aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days," says the notification.

The SSC MTS CBT 1 for Tier-1 will begin on August 2 and continue till September 6 2019.

While the online application submission began on April 22, the last date to submit the application is May 29 2019. The MTS-Tier-II exam for descriptive paper will be conducted on November 17 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.