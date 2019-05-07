SSC MTS 2019 exam details: Don’t wait till May 29, apply immediately

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: Those applying for the SSC MTS 2019 exam are advised not to wait until May 29 2019. More details and the notification are also available on the official website. The commission has advised that the candidates must submit their online applications early.

There is a chance that there would be heavy traffic on the official site and servers as a result of which you may not be able to upload your applications online. The last date will not be extended at any cost and hence candidates are advised to go through with the process immediately.

Recently an important notification regarding the SSC MTS 2019 exam was released.

"Aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, are hereby advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days," says the notification.

The SSC MTS CBT 1 for Tier-1 will begin on August 2 and continue till September 6 2019.

While the online application submission began on April 22, the last date to submit the application is May 29 2019. The MTS-Tier-II exam for descriptive paper will be conducted on November 17 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.