SSC MTS 2019 admit card released: Region wise websites to download

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 29: The SSC MTS 2019 admit card for all regions has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The admit card only for the eastern region has not been released as yet. The Multi Tasking Exam will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from August 2 2019 onwards.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry a photo identification card having the date of birth as printed on the admit card. In case there is no date of birth on the ID, then candidates must carry additional proof of their date of birth. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2019 admit card: Region wise websites:

Karnataka Kerala Region: http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/Online_mts_first.aspx

Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/MTS2019-EXAMINATION-TIER-I-CBE-AC-GET.htm

Northern Region: http://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/Admitcard_MTS_Tier_I_2019/CheckRoll.aspx

North Eastern Region: http://onlinener4.com/2019/SSC/MTS/

Western Region (Mumbai): http://www.sscwr.net/mts_2019_2355.php

Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=mts_2019_1602

Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/mts_2019_1729.php

North Western Region (Chandigarh): http://www.sscnwr.org/mts_2019_1255.php

Eastern Region: http://117.247.71.209/mts2019_kyr/KYR/kyr.php