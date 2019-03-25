  • search
    SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper I result, download on ssc.nic.in

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 25: The SSC Junior Hindi Translator Paper I result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018, was held in January. SC will select candidates for translator posts in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Railway Board, Armed Forces Headquarters and Central Hindi Training Institute.

    15,573 candidates took the exam of which 2,041 candidates have qualified for the descriptive paper. The cut-off marks for candidates from general category are 117.75. It is 100.50 and 86.50 marks for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, respectively. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
