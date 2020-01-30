SSC JHT Result 2019 declared: Paper-II date announced

New Delhi, Jan 30: The SSC JHT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 12,359 candidates appeared for the examination. 1,977 have qualified in the examination. Those candidates who have qualified will now be called to appear for the Paper-II examination.

The cut off for unreserved category is 128.75. For SC and ST candidates it is 105.25 and 94 respectively. The paper-II would be descriptive type and the same would be conducted on February 16 2020. The admit card would be uploaded a week before the examination. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.