SSC JHT paper 2 admit card 2019 released: Paper 1 marks uploaded

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Meanwhile, the SSC has uploaded the marks of the candidates who had appeared for the paper 1 exam of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019. The result may be recalled was declared on January 9, 2020.

The exams were conducted on November 26, 2019, and a total of 12,359 candidates had taken part in it. "After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper-I, 1977 candidates have qualified in the said examination for appearing in Paper-II," an official notification read. The SSC JHT Paper 2 admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC JHT paper 2 admit card 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout