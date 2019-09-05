SSC JHT Final 2018 Paper II result: Date, time of DV released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 05: The SSC JHT Final 2018 Paper II result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who appeared for the Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak exam 2018 and who have qualified can now appear for the document verification.

The document verification (DV) will be conducted on September 30 2019 by the respective regional offices. In all 715 candidates have qualified for the DV.

Meanwhile, SSC JHT Online recruitment 2019 process has begun.

The application process has begun and the same would conclude at 5 pm on September 26, 2019.

Applicants can pay their fees until September 28, 2019, 5 pm. The last date to pay the fee offline is September 30, 2019.

The upper age limit is 30 years as on January 1, 2020. The notification was originally meant to be released on August 20, but the same was postponed. "The Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, which was scheduled to be notified/ published on 20-08-2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.