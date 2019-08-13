  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 13: The SSC JE Recruitment advertisement will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The commission will notify vacancies for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts disciplines.

    SSC JE Recruitment advertisement: Major notification set to be released

    While the Staff Selection Commission is ye to release an update on the JE Recruitment 2018, it would release the notification today.

    The minimum qualification to apply for Junior Engineer vacancy is a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. The selection process will comprise two papers- Paper-I (CBT) and Paper-II Descriptive Type. The advertisement would comprise details of the selection process as well as the recruitment notice.

