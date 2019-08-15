SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: The SSC JE Recruitment 2019 application process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

"The posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Pay Commission." The exam date will be notified in due course.

The last date to submit the online applications for the SSC JE posts is September 12 2019. The exam will comprise two papers- Paper I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type). More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern:

Paper I

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)

Paper II

Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)

Important instructions for SSC JE Recruitment 2019:

A candidate before applying should go through the instructions given in the notice of the exam.

Candidate must write their name and date of birth strictly as recorded in the matriculation/ secondary certificate. if any variation in the name and date of birth is observed, his/ her candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the ssc website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days.

Important Dates:

Application submission: August 13 2019

Last date for receipt of application: September 12 2019 by 5 pm

Last date to make payment: September 14 2019 by 5 pm

Last date to generate offline challan: September 14 2019 by 5 pm

Last date to pay through challan during working hours of bank: September 16 2019