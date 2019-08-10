SSC JE Exam details to be announced next week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The SSC JE Exam details will be announced next week. The same once released will be available on the official website.

An official notification for the JE (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quality Surveying and Contracts) in the various departments will be announced. The first exam details were notified in February and this exam will be held in September 23 to September 27. The second conventional paper will be held in December.

The notification was supposed to be released on August 1, but the same was deferred. The selection will be through two papers-computer based and descriptive type and document verification. The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be 30 per cent and 25 per cent for OBC/EWS and other reserved category.

The registration fee includes application fee of Rs 100 and the same can be paid through BHIM, UPI, SBI Challan/Net Banking or using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card. There is a fee exemption for women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation.