SSC JE Admit Card 2019 released, check exam dates and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The SSC JE Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The examination would be tentatively held between September 23 and 27 2019. Hence the admit card would be either released soon.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is between 10 am and 12 noon and the second is between 2 pm and 4 pm. The paper 1 is objective type and there would be 100 questions from the subjects, which would include general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness Part-A General Engineering (Civil and Structural), Part B General Engineering (Electrical)/ Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical). Candidates must note that there would be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The admit card is available on sscwr.net.

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2019:

Go to sscwr.net

Click on the link 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER(CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING AND CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2018

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout