SSC JE Admit Card 2019 release date: Exam date and pattern details

New Delhi, Sep 10: The SSC JE Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The examination would be tentatively held between September 23 and 27 2019. Hence the admit card would be either released soon.

The commission normally releases the admit card two weeks before the exam. However some reports state that the admit card could be released this week itself.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is between 10 am and 12 noon and the second is between 2 pm and 4 pm. The paper 1 is objective type and there would be 100 questions from the subjects, which would include general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness Part-A General Engineering (Civil and Structural), Part B General Engineering (Electrical)/ Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical). Candidates must note that there would be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.