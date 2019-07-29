SSC JE 2019 exam details releasing on this date

  • search
    New Delhi, July 29: The SSC JE 2019 exam details will be announced this week. More details will also be available on the official website.

    Selection to JE post will be done through two papers- CBT and descriptive. There would also be a document verification. The minimum qualifying marks would be 30 per cent for the general category. For the OBC/EW and other reserved category it would be 25 and 20 per cent.

    The registration would include an application fee of Rs 100. BHIM UPI, SBI Challan/ Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card are the modes through which the payment can be made.

    Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from this fee. The details regarding the exam will be released on August 1 2019.

