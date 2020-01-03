SSC GD Medical Admit Card for DME released: Check dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The SSC GD Medical Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) has been released for the posts of Constable (GD) recruitment in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD).

The DME will be held from January 9 to February 13 2020. An official note read, "the result of PST/PET of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 was declared by the Staff Selection Commission and shortlisted 1,50,548 candidates for Detailed Medical Examination. The Detailed Medical examination of qualified candidates is scheduled from 09.01.2020 to 13.02.2020 and e-admit card for shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on CRPF website www.crpf.gov.in."