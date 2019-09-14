SSC GD Constable result: Check revision details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: The SSC GD Constable result 2019 has been revised. More details are available on the official website.

The commission revised the final answer key of 13 questions. This was done after the commission realised that there were discrepancies in the Question Item/Final answer key of some questions.

"It came to the notice of the Commission that there were a few discrepancies in the Question Items/ final answer keys of some questions. Therefore, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the Question Items/ Final Answer Keys of such questions and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions," the notification stated.

Further the Computer based exam result has also been revised. "Accordingly, in the revised result, a total of 5,35,169 candidates (Female 68781 and Male-466388) [as against 5,34,052 candidates (Females - 68420 and Male - 465632) who had qualified earlier] have qualified in the Computer Based Examination and have been shortlisted for the PET/ PST." The result is available on https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/ CTGD_2018_Revised_Result_Write_up_12.09.2019.pdf.