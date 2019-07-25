  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC GD Constable PET/PST date announced: Important update released

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The SSC GD Constable PET/PST will be conducted soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The PET/PST is being conducted as part of the exams in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018. The PET/PST will be conducted in August-September 2019.

    SSC GD Constable PET/PST date announced: Important update released

    The Staff Selection Commission has asked candidates to inform their regional SSC office in case there is any discrepancy in their data submitted in the online application form and result examination score card. The same should be done before July 31,the SSC also said.

    The information is to be submitted with a copy of the printout of the online application form and exam score card. There would be no request for change of any data filled wrongly in the online application forms such as category, domicile state, districts etc. Candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC GD Constable PET/PST on a 1:0 ratio. The exam was held from February 11 to March 11 2019.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 8:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue