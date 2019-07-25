SSC GD Constable PET/PST date announced: Important update released

New Delhi, July 25: The SSC GD Constable PET/PST will be conducted soon. More details are available on the official website.

The PET/PST is being conducted as part of the exams in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018. The PET/PST will be conducted in August-September 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission has asked candidates to inform their regional SSC office in case there is any discrepancy in their data submitted in the online application form and result examination score card. The same should be done before July 31,the SSC also said.

The information is to be submitted with a copy of the printout of the online application form and exam score card. There would be no request for change of any data filled wrongly in the online application forms such as category, domicile state, districts etc. Candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC GD Constable PET/PST on a 1:0 ratio. The exam was held from February 11 to March 11 2019.