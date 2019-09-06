SSC GD Constable 2019 fake application: Read very important notice here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: An importance notice regarding the SSC GD Constable 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The notice is with regard to the recruitment of constable (GD) or Constable (tradesman) in the BSF.

The commission has denied any advertisement or notice of any recruitment for these posts at present. The SSC has been getting application forms in printed forms along with postal orders. The commission issued a notice regarding the forged recruitment on its officials website.

The SSC said that it has not invited, uploaded any notice or Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD)/ Constable (Tradesman) in BSF etc.

The commission only accepts online applications. The commission does not accept printed application forms or hard copies for recruitment. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to any fake recruitment notification and not be misguided by anybody in this regard.

Applicants must verify any advertisement or notice from the official website of the commission or its regional offices before applying or responding, the SSC also stated. The important notice can be found here, https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/gd_forms_05092019.pdf.