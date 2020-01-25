SSC First Recruitment 2020 dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The SSC First Recruitment 2020 will be announced soon. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

The recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020 will be announced in April 2020.

The CGL and CHSL exam dates will be announced in September and November 2020 respectively. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.