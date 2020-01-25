  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 25: The SSC First Recruitment 2020 will be announced soon. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

    The recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020 will be announced in April 2020.

    SSC First Recruitment 2020 dates

    The CGL and CHSL exam dates will be announced in September and November 2020 respectively. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
